Deutsche Bank AG Sells 819,850 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $433,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 431.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,284,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 536,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,840. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

