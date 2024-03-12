Deutsche Bank AG Sells 176,873 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Elevance Health worth $309,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,894. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

