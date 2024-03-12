Deutsche Bank AG Sells 122,330 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $288,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 56,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,517. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

