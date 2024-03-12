Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,292 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Moody’s worth $357,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.09. The company had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,587. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.79.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

