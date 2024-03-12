Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 352,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $276,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 540,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

