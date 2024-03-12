Deutsche Bank AG Has $393.76 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Charles Schwab worth $393,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 1,092,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,587. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

