Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of Public Storage worth $345,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.95. 87,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,270. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $274.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

