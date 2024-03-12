Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% yr/yr to ~12.20-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.50 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.54.

DAL stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

