Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.54.

DAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 5,257,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,653. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

