DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $11.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00122120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00041555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00018756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

