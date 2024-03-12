Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,638 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

