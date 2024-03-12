Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 51 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $251.23. The company had a trading volume of 245,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

