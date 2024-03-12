Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.20. 408,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,442. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

