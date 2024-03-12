Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. 4,314,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,180. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.