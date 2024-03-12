D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 67.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DHI traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $154.82. 362,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.