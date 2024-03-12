Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CUBI stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.67.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
