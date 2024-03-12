CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.27

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 316599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

CureVac Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CureVac by 95.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

