CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of -316.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.