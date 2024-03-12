CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLMR remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. CSLM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

