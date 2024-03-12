CRH plc Declares Variable Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
CRH has increased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.