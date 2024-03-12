Creative Planning Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,367 shares of company stock worth $19,060,542. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

