Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 190.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.