Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 190.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of GWX opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.37.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- Trading Halts Explained
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.