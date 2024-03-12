Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

