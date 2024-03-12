Creative Planning Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.