Creative Planning Has $16.11 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

