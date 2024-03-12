Creative Planning Has $14.54 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 24,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

