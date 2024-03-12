Creative Planning Has $13.88 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.