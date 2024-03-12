Creative Planning Has $12.90 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.