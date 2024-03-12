Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.12 billion and $337.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $13.13 or 0.00018652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00077122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,962,184 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

