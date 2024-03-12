Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COOL stock remained flat at $10.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

