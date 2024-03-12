CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CONX Price Performance

NASDAQ CONXW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,701. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CONX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 1,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 279,662 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in CONX by 420.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the period.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.