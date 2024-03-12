Contrasting Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Investec Group and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30

LPL Financial has a consensus target price of $255.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Investec Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 21.23 LPL Financial $10.05 billion 1.95 $1.07 billion $13.65 19.31

This table compares Investec Group and LPL Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investec Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LPL Financial pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LPL Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 10.61% 57.68% 12.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Investec Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Investec Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.