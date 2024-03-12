Contrasting American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19% American Electric Power 11.64% 11.04% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 2 4 6 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $87.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Heliogen.

Heliogen has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million 0.60 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.09 American Electric Power $19.00 billion 2.31 $2.21 billion $4.25 19.64

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Heliogen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

