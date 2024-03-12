Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,123 shares of company stock worth $128,987. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

