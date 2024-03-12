CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of CommScope worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

CommScope Price Performance

CommScope stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.