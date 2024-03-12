Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

