Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,350,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VO stock opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

