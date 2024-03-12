Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.6 %
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $208.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
