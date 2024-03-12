Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $208.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

