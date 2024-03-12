Comerica Bank Invests $34.37 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

