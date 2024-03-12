Comerica Bank Has $28.21 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2,079.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 52.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

AXON stock opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.