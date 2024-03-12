Comerica Bank Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,277 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.