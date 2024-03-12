Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 182.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $536.04 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

