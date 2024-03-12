Comerica Bank Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 616,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,527,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

