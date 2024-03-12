Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 313,333 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 313,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.