Comerica Bank Acquires 32,853 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $600.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.69 and a 200 day moving average of $472.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $624.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

