Comerica Bank Acquires 154,372 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 221,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

