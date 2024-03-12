Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.03 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $303.56 million and $38.03 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

