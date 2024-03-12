Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 14th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.78.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

