Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 14th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.78.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
