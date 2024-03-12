Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $193.50 Average PT from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Clean Harbors by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $186.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.26. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

