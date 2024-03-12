Citigroup Initiates Coverage on BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,234 ($15.81).

BA stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,096.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,200.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,104.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Insiders bought 3,157 shares of company stock worth $5,025,706 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

